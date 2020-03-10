'The Good Place' creator, Michael Schur, will write a book about how to be good

Michael Schur and characters from his show, "The Good Place" Photo: Buzzfeed

NEW YORK — Michael Schur may not be a household name, but seeing as Netflix users spend more time streaming 'The Office' than any other show, it's likely thousands of Americans have seen him on many an occasion.

Schur played the often-silent yet hilarious role of 'Mose' on the hit series. And this isn't his only fame to claim. The Emmy-winning writer was also a producer on the show and went on to create his own series, 'The Good Place,' staring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

These days Schur has another project on his radar; on Tuesday, Simon & Schuster announced that he's working on a book called “How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to Do, In Every Possible Situation.”

As its title suggests, the book combines humor and philosophy to “deal with the large and small ethical challenges we all face every day.”

"How to Be Good" is scheduled for fall 2021.

Besides creating “The Good Place,” and contributing to the success of "The Office," Schur also helped create “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks & Recreation.”

According to The Associated Press, in a statement Tuesday, Schur confessed: “I have no idea how to write a book,” but his editor, Eamon Dolan, said it “wouldn’t be a problem.”