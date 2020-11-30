The first freeze of the season is likely Tuesday morning

Winter has arrived. Wind chills will keep today’s “feels like” temperatures in the 40s.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will start a bit cloudy, but the cloud cover will lighten up into the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees in the afternoon, and the wind will make it feel even colder. Prepare for the 40s all day long. Tonight the Freeze Warning starts at 10 pm. Temperatures are going to drop below freezing late tonight. It’s time to bring in your plants and prepare to brave the cold tomorrow morning.

*FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32° for several hours. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/QeakwbltvN — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 30, 2020

Up Next: The entire WBRZ viewing area will wake up to freezing temperatures or wind chills below freezing tomorrow morning. The Freeze Warning will expire at 8 am on Tuesday. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, but it won’t be very noticeable. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the afternoon with a little bit of a wind chill. Heading into Thursday, shower and storm activity will pick up overnight. Some showers and storms may linger into the morning on Thursday. It will clear throughout the day with temperatures in the low 60s. Dry skies will stick around for the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Today is the last official day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A large non-tropical low pressure system centered just north of the Madeira Islands is continuing to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low is expected to meander over the next day or so and could acquire subtropical characteristics during that time. Afterward, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development. Regardless of subtropical formation, this system will continue to produce strong winds and locally heavy rains in the Madeira Islands through Tuesday. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

