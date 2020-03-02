The fight between the city of St. George and Baton Rouge continues

BATON ROUGE- It appears there's no end in sight for the ongoing St. George battle as they along with the city of Baton Rouge are set to appear in court Monday.

The legal fight began back in November when Mayor Sharon Weston Broome filed a lawsuit with the help of two private citizens against the incorporation. The mayor is trying to overturn the incorporation, because of the projected financial costs a split could bring. In a filed response, attorneys for St. George say Baton Rouge has no basis to file suit.

It appears the issue will be in litigation for a number of years. Until it is resolved the governor will not be able to appoint an interim mayor or city council.

Baton Rouge Business Report states that lawyers on both sides of the issue, and ones who litigated the incorporation of Central in the early 2000s predict this will be a two- to three-year battle, with challenges that will ultimately be decided by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The hearings have pushed back for a slue of reasons, but Monday attorneys from both sides are set to appear before Judge William Morvant at 11 a.m. at the 19th JDC.