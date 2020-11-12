The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday

BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in their fight against the disease.

Such was the case for former WBRZ employee, Elvin Howard Sr., as well as his family and friends, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Like Howard Sr., an estimated 57,600 people across the US will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during 2020, according to a report from The American Cancer Society.

The illness accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths.

This is why the late Howard Sr.'s family is honoring his legacy and carrying on in their fight against pancreatic cancer by promoting awareness of the disease and raising money for cancer research.

They do so by way of the foundation created in Howard's name, The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation.

The public can support the foundation's efforts on Friday, Nov. 13 from 7-8 p.m. during its fourth annual fundraiser.

This year's fundraiser will be virtual due to the pandemic and those who wish to participate must register on elvinhowardsrpcaf.org to secure a free ticket.

Donating to this fundraiser will assist in "changing the pancreatic cancer narrative."