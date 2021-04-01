The effects of the cold front will last through the weekend

Temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. There are a few perks to these colder temps…

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cold front came through, moved out all the moisture, and dropped our temperatures. Low moisture means sunny skies and low humidity for your Thursday. Temperatures can also warm up fast and we will hit the low 60s this afternoon. The low moisture also means that temperatures can cool fast and overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 30s tonight. It will stay above freezing, but light frost will be possible for areas further north. In an abundance of caution, bring in any potted plants or cover any outdoor tropicals heading into Friday morning.

Up Next: Once the sun comes up Friday, you can uncover your plants because we will be warming back up in the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid-60s. You may want to pair your crawfish boil with a bonfire this weekend as the overnight temperatures will remain on the chilly side. Friday and Saturday night, temperatures will be in the 40s. Afternoon highs will begin to climb before the weekend is over. Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s and highs will reach the 70s by Easter Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week with temperatures back in the 80s by mid-week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!