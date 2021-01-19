The Dufrocq School to transition to virtual learning following holiday break, spike in COVID cases

BATON ROUGE - The Dufrocq School will transition to virtual learning on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

After learning of two COVID-19 cases, the staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials. Students and staff who have come into close contact with the impacted individuals have also been notified.

The school will return to in-person learning on Feb. 1, 2021.

During this period of virtual learning, the facility will be closed to the public for deep cleaning.