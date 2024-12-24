The day before Christmas: A tale of last-minute shopping

BATON ROUGE - To get into the holiday spirit, WBRZ's Falon Brown pieced together interviews with shoppers in the Trader Joe's parking lot Tuesday afternoon. It is as follows:

'Twas the day before Christmas and all through the lot, people were scrambling to last-minute shop.

It lasts a whole month, the holiday season. For the frantic dash, everyone had a reason.

"Just very busy. Busy and condensed season," Robyn said.

"I'm last-minute and indecisive," Jaynee said.

Lots of different things people were buying. Away from the camera, people were shying.

At Trader Joe's, fresh flowers were a must. The exception to last-minute, the rules; we'll adjust.

"For Christmas, I got my sister-in-law a flower frog and a flower decorating book. It's essentially teaching you how to make arrangements," Spencer said.

The line at Nothing Bundt Cakes wasn't the worst. Linda brought her grandkids. She's trying her first!

"This will be my first. So we just ordered the big red velvet for tomorrow and then he - I found out - this is my grandson and he loves bundt cake," Linda said.

Many agreed yesterday was crazy, but on Christmas Eve, there's no time to be lazy!

"Not as bad as yesterday. It was atrocious over here," Holden said.

"I came here yesterday and it was worse though so it's a little bit better today I think," Jaynee said.

Last-minute shopping isn't a crime. So bring the fam, bring the dog if you're out of time.

"I like spending time with my family," said Holden's little cousin.

Enjoy your time with loved ones, cherish it, y'all. And from WBRZ, Merry Christmas to all!