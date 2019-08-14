The Chew - Weekdays at Noon

78°
The Chew celebrates and explores life through food, ABC Daytime's lifestyle series. The innovative and groundbreaking daytime program co-hosted by a dynamic group of engaging, fun, relatable experts in food, lifestyle and entertaining. The Chew serves up everything food -- from cooking and home entertaining to food trends, restaurants, holidays and more -- all aimed at making life better, fuller and more fun. The Chew features celebrity chefs Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Carla Hall, entertaining expert Clinton Kelly and health and wellness enthusiast Daphne Oz.
