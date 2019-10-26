The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash collaborate for a Halloween-inspired freebie

Photo: The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is teaming up with DoorDash to roll out a Halloween-inspired freebie.

According to Delish.com, From Monday, Oct. 28 until Thursday, Oct. 31 customers who spend $30 when ordering through DoorDash for pick up or delivery will get a slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake for free.

To take advantage of the offer, customers must add the promo code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

South Louisiana's Cheesecake Factory location is in Metairie.