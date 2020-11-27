The Capital Area United Way encourages locals to assist struggling charities with '225 Give' event

BATON ROUGE - Charities and non-profits across the world are finding it a challenge to make ends meet as they make their way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once relying on a series of annual in-person gatherings involving food and entertainment to raise funds, these charities are now adapting their fundraising efforts to social distancing protocol.

But the change has not been easy, fundraising results have been slimmer and as a result those who depend on the charity of such organizations are suffering.

With this in mind, the Baton Rouge chapter of a national non-profit is hoping to raise over four million dollars for various charitable groups in the south Louisiana area.

The Capital Area United Way is offering locals in the Baton Rouge area the opportunity to support community charities by way of its '225 Gives' event, which is a day of giving that centers around the needs of struggling non profits in the area.

With a goal of raising $4,225,000 for area nonprofits, 225 GIVES is a 24-hour online fundraising competition that kicks off December 1.

But those who want to donate to struggling local charities don't have to wait until Dec. 1 to donate. Early Giving is now open.

Those who wish to contribute can simply visit 225 Gives website at www.225gives.org/cauw and then select all nonprofits they'd like to support.

The Capital Area United Way is a Baton Rouge-based non-profit that works to improve the lives of south Louisiana's citizens by creating community partnerships to promote the advancement of education, income stability, and healthy living.

For more informaton, please visit https://www.cauw.org/.