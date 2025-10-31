48°
The Butterfly Society held its annual "Walk A Mile In Their Shoes" event Thursday
BATON ROUGE — The Butterfly Society held its annual "Walk A Mile in Their Shoes" event at City Hall Thursday night to take a stand against domestic violence.
The non-profit organization honored the lives of victims by placing a pair of shoes in front of picture frames with their names on them.
Guest speakers also addressed the crowd to share their own journey and empower others.
"It's so important for community to understand what a victim goes through whenever they make a decision to leave or not to leave," Butterfly Society Executive Director Twahna P. Harris said.
More information on the Butterfly Society can be found here.
