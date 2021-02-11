The Bridge Center for Hope prepares for Thursday's much-anticipated grand opening

BATON ROUGE - The new Bridge Center for Hope in Baton Rouge is opening its doors for a much-anticipated grand opening on Thursday (Feb. 11) at 10 a.m.

The Center will assist those suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues.

As a psychiatric stabilization and detox center the 30-bed facility will focus on treating residents in crisis and serve as an alternative to an emergency room visit or to being housed in parish prison for such individuals.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada spoke with a representative of the organization that sponsors the Bridge Center for Hope, Amy Pugsley, Vice President of RI International.

"This is going to be exciting," Pugsley said of the facility's opening.

"Mental health and substance abuse is always something we're striving to do better in," she continued, "And services like crisis services are really what's lacking in communities and this campus of connection is going to be able to change that for East Baton Rouge Parish because anyone at any time can come to the facility and get that care that they need in a very warm and welcoming environment."

Pugsley went on to explain that The Bridge Center intends to work with law enforcement and EMS first responders to care for those suffering from substance abuse or mental illness. In so doing, those who need such assistance will be cared for by properly trained medical professionals and members of law enforcement will be free to resume serving the public.

Located at 3455 Florida Boulevard, the Bridge Center anticipates serving at least 5,000 individuals in the Baton Rouge area annually, according to its website.

Click here for additional information on the new facility.