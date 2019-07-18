The best New Orleans-style beignets are in Baton Rouge, national food magazine says

Photo: Food & Wine Magazine

BATON ROUGE - Move over Cafe du Monde. The longrunning Food & Wine Magazine says the best beignets in New Orleans can actually be found about an hour away in Louisiana's capital city.

The monthly magazine profiled Baton Rouge's Coffee Call cafe in an article titled 'The Best Beignets in New Orleans Are in Baton Rouge'.

"What you need to know about Coffee Call is that it is everything you want from your first visit to New Orleans..." David Landsel writes.

Landsel says the food is specifically a step up from the famous Cafe du Monde, a chain he suggests has grown complacent with its signature food.

"Beignets, or beignet fingers, and you will try both and decide which one is right for you, nearly always come out fried to order; very hot, cooked through precisely," Landsel said of Coffee Call. "Not a hint of frying oil clinging to them, and with a nice bit of chew that speaks to fermentation, and to somebody giving a damn about the dough."

Located next door to the Office Depot on College Drive, Coffee Call has been a local staple for more than 30 years. The menu also goes beyond beignets and coffee, with sandwiches and a soup and salad bar available for lunch.

You can read the full article here: https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/restaurants/best-beignets-new-orleans-baton-rouge-coffee-call