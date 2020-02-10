The Beach Boys to perform at Rapides Parish Coliseum

Photo: SongKick

ALEXANDRIA - The Beach Boys may be synonymous with the California lifestyle, but they'll be in Cajun Country this spring.

The classic pop band, known as an American icon for nearly fifty years, will perform at Alexandria's Rapides Parish Coliseum on April 24.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now, the beloved group is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.

Attendees should keep in mind that this concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th. Click here for more information.