61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Baton Rouge Kiwanis 70th Annual Pancake Festival happening Saturday, Oct. 19

53 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 October 18, 2019 9:41 AM October 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Kiwanis are hosting their 70th Annual Pancake Festival at the LSU Carl Maddox Field House on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $6.00 while tickets can be purchased at the door for $7.00.

According to the Kiwanis' website, all proceeds from the festival are reinvested into community programs and youth support. 

Click here for more information on the event. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days