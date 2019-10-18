The Baton Rouge Kiwanis 70th Annual Pancake Festival happening Saturday, Oct. 19

BATON ROUGE - The Kiwanis are hosting their 70th Annual Pancake Festival at the LSU Carl Maddox Field House on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $6.00 while tickets can be purchased at the door for $7.00.

According to the Kiwanis' website, all proceeds from the festival are reinvested into community programs and youth support.

