80°
Latest Weather Blog
The 46th Annual Bayou Classic kicking off today in the Superdome
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Jags and the Grambling Tigers are gearing up for the 46th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans this afternoon.
Southern will be looking for a repeat of last year, where the Jags defeated the Tigers 38-28.
Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m on NBC Sports
See y'all at Champion Square next!— 46th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) November 30, 2019
Get your tickets to meet us on the field ???? https://t.co/YCHcu9vTE8 #BayouClassic2019 pic.twitter.com/SC8beQNiag
Gates open, fit poppin, vibes right #BayouClassic2019 Day 2 is on a roll pic.twitter.com/ejLLr0AXx1— 46th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) November 30, 2019