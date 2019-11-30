The 46th Annual Bayou Classic kicking off today in the Superdome

Photo: Bayouclassic74

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Jags and the Grambling Tigers are gearing up for the 46th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans this afternoon.

Southern will be looking for a repeat of last year, where the Jags defeated the Tigers 38-28.

Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m on NBC Sports

Get your tickets to meet us on the field ???? https://t.co/YCHcu9vTE8 #BayouClassic2019 pic.twitter.com/SC8beQNiag — 46th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) November 30, 2019