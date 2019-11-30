80°
The 46th Annual Bayou Classic kicking off today in the Superdome

3 hours 6 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 November 30, 2019 12:15 PM November 30, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Bayouclassic74

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Jags and the Grambling Tigers are gearing up for the 46th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans this afternoon.

Southern will be looking for a repeat of last year, where the Jags defeated the Tigers 38-28.

Kickoff for the game is 4 p.m on NBC Sports

