The 40th Wearin' of the Green parade has groups riding that have been around since the beginning

BATON ROUGE — The Wearin' of the Green parade is rolling out for the 40th time and some Krewes have been apart of the parade since its infancy.

Retired CEO of Turner Industries Thomas Turner said the company has been a part of the parade since the beginning. Turner said he's always been on the first float that rolls in the parade.

"We started auctioning off the first position in the parade and I always won it," Turner said.

Over the years, he said he's grown fond of the parade creating memories lasting a lifetime.

"My favorite memories are when my parents were alive, having them on the float, my brothers and sisters, my friends, my children, their children. So we had a lot of good time," Turner said.

Turner moved to New York four years ago, and he said he hasn't been in the parade since but you can still catch Turner Industries.

Turner Industries isn't the only long-lasting Krewe.

The Baton Rouge Ancient Athlete Society joined the parade in its second year. Founding member Daryel Prust said they started as a dribbling group.

"Which dribbling group turned into someone bringing a goal so it was a shooting, and then the audience, the people in the parade got to shoot," Prust said.

Prust said the float has come to be a crowd favorite.

"The two basketball goals were set up to encourage the crowd to take shots with the basketball and it becomes quite a thing. People get so excited about it," Prust said.

As the traditional parade prepares for its 40th rollout, Prust said interacting with the crowd never gets old.

"Where very much in touch with the people in the audience, walking talking acting crazy, it's not just the kids that get into it, it seems like everyone wants to take a shot," Prust said.