The 2019 Louisiana Book Festival is a hit with locals

BATON ROUGE - There may have been a time when people who loved to read were considered 'geeky.' But if there's anything one can learn from attending the 2019 Louisiana Book Festival, it's that booklovers know how to have a good time.

Before stepping foot onto the festival grounds in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, you hear the music. To be specific, you hear the punk rock beats of 'Your Mom,' an eclectic band comprised of four incredibly cool women over 30. 'Your Mom's' drummer is good about interacting with the audience. She jokes with the crowd throughout each song and at the end of one set even admits to accidentally hitting the back of her head on the pole behind her while getting into her music. This earns an appreciative laugh from the audience.

In fact, smiles are abundant in every part of the festival, from the authors and publishers eagerly promoting their books to guests, to the cluster of children participating in a giggling-filled hula hoop contest. Even the food vendors seem especially pleased with the event.

One such vendor, Mike, with ‘Fil Asian Kitchen’ says he’s impressed with how many customers he’s served this year. As a business that sets up at festivals around the state, ‘Fil Asian Kitchen’ workers know that a festival's success has a lot to do with the weather.

"And this year," Mike says, "the weather was awesome."

A Book Fest volunteer named Mercie likewise agrees the event is a smash, saying, "I enjoyed the food, the festival, and the (book) vendors."

The first Louisiana Book Festival was in 2003 and it's been a hit with locals ever since.

