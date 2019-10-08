83°
That's nuts! Rare white squirrel spotted in Walker
WALKER - Some residents in a Livingston Parish neighborhood spotted an unusual visitor Tuesday morning.
Photos sent in by a WBRZ viewer show what appears to be a white squirrel sitting comfortably in a tree. The unusually colored animal was spotted outside a home on Lod Stafford Road near Weiss Road.
White squirrels are often identified as either "white morph" or albino variants of the eastern grey squirrel, according to untamedscience.com. The difference between the two can usually be found in the eyes, which are red in albino squirrels.
