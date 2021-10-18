53°
'That's disappointing': Former LSU QB Joe Burrow reacts to Coach O's exit from LSU

8 hours 12 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, October 17 2021 Oct 17, 2021 October 17, 2021 5:39 PM October 17, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DETROIT - Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow told reporters he was disappointed to hear news of Coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers' decision to part ways at the end of the 2021 season.

Burrow threw three touchdowns in the Bengal's win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday—an accomplishment he says wouldn't be possible without Coach Ed Orgeron.

"He's really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really was. I wouldn't be here without Coach O," Burrow said in a post-game interview Sunday.

Burrow and Coach O led the Tigers to a perfect season in 2019, the first 15-win season in school history.

It also resulted in Burrow being the first LSU player in 60 years to bring the Heisman Trophy to Death Valley, winning the prestigious competition with over 90 percent of all first-place votes.

"They haven't been winning as many games as I know they would like. We did just win a national championship two years ago," Burrow said.

But the success from the 2019 season was not enough for LSU to keep Coach O on the payroll.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger tweeted Coach O would finish out the 2021 season, and LSU would pay more than $17 million for Orgeron's buyout to release him when the season is over.

An in-depth report by The Athletic cited other potential reasons for Coach O's split with the team, such as "planning events other than football."

