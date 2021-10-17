'That's disappointing': Former LSU QB Joe Burrow reacts to Coach O's exit from LSU

DETROIT - Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow told reporters he was disappointed to hear news of Coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers' decision to part ways at the end of the 2021 season.

Burrow threw three touchdowns in the Bengal's win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday—an accomplishment he says wouldn't be possible without Coach Ed Orgeron.

"He's really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really was. I wouldn't be here without Coach O," Burrow said in a post-game interview Sunday.

Joe Burrow reacts to the Coach O news at LSU. "That's disappointing to me... I wouldn't be here without Coach O." #Bengals #LSU pic.twitter.com/mJ8bqi4e2g — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 17, 2021

Burrow and Coach O led the Tigers to a perfect season in 2019, the first 15-win season in school history.

It also resulted in Burrow being the first LSU player in 60 years to bring the Heisman Trophy to Death Valley, winning the prestigious competition with over 90 percent of all first-place votes.

"They haven't been winning as many games as I know they would like. We did just win a national championship two years ago," Burrow said.

But the success from the 2019 season was not enough for LSU to keep Coach O on the payroll.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger tweeted Coach O would finish out the 2021 season, and LSU would pay more than $17 million for Orgeron's buyout to release him when the season is over.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow.



Negotiations began last week before UF win.



It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

An in-depth report by The Athletic cited other potential reasons for Coach O's split with the team, such as "planning events other than football."