'That man gave us all life': La. native Tyrann Mathieu salutes Drew Brees' historic career

NEW ORLEANS - It's been a difficult 24 hours for sports fans in Louisiana. But with a new day came clarity and, most importantly, appreciation for Drew Brees' 15-year run with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees played what many believe was his final snap in the NFL in a 30-20 Divisional playoff loss to the Buccaneers Sunday night. While many already presumed the 2020 season would be Brees' last, it seemed all but certain given his demeanor after the game.

To me, this look back here from Drew Brees as he exits says it all. pic.twitter.com/poxx29V5Oy — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) January 18, 2021

With a future in sports broadcasting waiting in the wings, Brees - who admitted he considered retiring last offseason - is expected to make an official decision in the coming weeks.

While a fourth consecutive playoff heartbreak was hardly the farewell for which Saints fans had hoped, the tone of online discourse quickly shifted from disappointment to gratitude. Among those praising Brees for his storied career was former LSU star and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu, who credited the future Hall of Famer with helping revitalize the city in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Being from New Orleans Drew Brees meant everything to us in that city..... at many times our only hope, you know to smile & feel good, to live in a winning reality.... that man gave us all life.... none of us are perfect but he was close Salute !! #9Forever @drewbrees — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 18, 2021

Brees also shared a moment with his most prolific peer, Tom Brady, after they battled it out for the third and final time on the season. The two were seen having an extended conversation and embracing in the Superdome well after the game ended Sunday night.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Since joining the organization in 2006 alongside Head Coach Sean Payton, Brees has led the Saints to their sole Super Bowl win in 2010 and broken the NFL records for touchdown passes, passing yards, completions and completion percentage. If Sunday does mark his last snap as a pro, Brees will end his career as arguably the most important athlete in Louisiana sports history.