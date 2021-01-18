53°
'That man gave us all life': La. native Tyrann Mathieu salutes Drew Brees' historic career

8 hours 43 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, January 18 2021 Jan 18, 2021 January 18, 2021 11:10 AM January 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: ZUMA

NEW ORLEANS - It's been a difficult 24 hours for sports fans in Louisiana. But with a new day came clarity and, most importantly, appreciation for Drew Brees' 15-year run with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees played what many believe was his final snap in the NFL in a 30-20 Divisional playoff loss to the Buccaneers Sunday night. While many already presumed the 2020 season would be Brees' last, it seemed all but certain given his demeanor after the game.

With a future in sports broadcasting waiting in the wings, Brees - who admitted he considered retiring last offseason - is expected to make an official decision in the coming weeks. 

While a fourth consecutive playoff heartbreak was hardly the farewell for which Saints fans had hoped, the tone of online discourse quickly shifted from disappointment to gratitude. Among those praising Brees for his storied career was former LSU star and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu, who credited the future Hall of Famer with helping revitalize the city in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Brees also shared a moment with his most prolific peer, Tom Brady, after they battled it out for the third and final time on the season. The two were seen having an extended conversation and embracing in the Superdome well after the game ended Sunday night.

Since joining the organization in 2006 alongside Head Coach Sean Payton, Brees has led the Saints to their sole Super Bowl win in 2010 and broken the NFL records for touchdown passes, passing yards, completions and completion percentage. If Sunday does mark his last snap as a pro, Brees will end his career as arguably the most important athlete in Louisiana sports history.

