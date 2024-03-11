Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year: American Farm Bureau

Some good news for those who are dreading the annual Thanksgiving dinner ritual: your turkey dinner will cost a little less.

According to an ABC News report, the American Farm Bureau Federation said a holiday meal for a family of 10 will cost $49.87, a 24-cent decrease from last year's average of $50.11, or less than $5 per person. After adjusting for inflation, this year's cost of a Thanksgiving dinner fell to its lowest level since 2010, the group said.

This is the 31st year that the nonprofit American Farm Bureau has released its informal price survey.

"We have seen farm prices for many foods - including turkeys - fall from the higher levels of recent years. This translates into lower retail prices for a number of items as we prepare for Thanksgiving and confirms that U.S. consumers benefit from an abundant, high-quality and affordable food supply," AFBF Director of Market Intelligence John Newton said in a press release.

Compared to last year, the group expects a 16-pound turkey to cost about 30-cents less. Pumpkin pie mix will cost about 7-cents less and a gallon milk will cost about 6-cents less.

Two Thanksgiving dishes, however, have become a little more expensive. A 12-pack of rolls jumped 21 cents and cranberries now cost 10 cents more than they did in 2015.