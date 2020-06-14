91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July

4 hours 28 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2020 Jun 14, 2020 June 14, 2020 11:00 AM June 14, 2020 in Community
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, in late July.  

Ticket purchasers were also entered into a handful of other prices, including a new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Also, secondary prizes included a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation.

The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.

Tickets sold out Sunday afternoon. 

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days