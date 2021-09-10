Text messages reveal embattled nursing home owner's profane tirades directed at state workers

INDEPENDENCE - When the Louisiana Department of Health revoked the licenses of seven nursing homes that evacuated to a Tangipahoa facility ahead of Hurricane Ida, they released a number of "exhibits" to support their decision.

The documents give a clearer timeline of what was known about the conditions of the makeshift shelter facility and when. It also offers a glimpse into what the owner of the facility, Bob Dean Jr., knew about the situation. His response, in evidence provided by LDH, shows a defensive, combative reaction to the evacuation efforts by the state.

A class action suit has already been filed against the Baton Rouge businessman and nursing home owner. More than 800 residents were taken to the Independence shelter, and seven of the patients have since died following Hurricane Ida's landfall.

Beginning on Aug. 27, more than 50 calls would be made to 911 requesting assistance at the shelter, as residents would claim they were being mistreated and staff workers would request ambulances for medical issues. After being evacuated by state officials, a dozen patients would need urgent medical care and hospitalization; hundreds more were transferred to state shelters.

In profanity-laced text messages reportedly sent to LDH officials, Dean would order inspectors off his property, accusing them of being in a conspiracy with the federal government. In between exchanges, he would also allege someone stole his phone or that he was drunk, especially when specifically asked whether he meant to send the responses he did. There were incoherent messages that would invoke the name of state police, Senator John Kennedy, President Joe Biden, and a federal marshal he knew in an effort to keep people off the property in Independence. These texts exchanges began Aug. 30 and would continue through Sept. 2 when the shelter was closed. Dean would threaten that the federal government had been alerted—he had a federal restraining order—and the fourth amendment of the constitution (unreasonable search and seizure) was violated.

On Aug. 31st, a representative with the Department of Health did speak to Dean on the phone. He reportedly began yelling at her, repeatedly asking "Who sent you?!" When she refused to answer the question, she says he told her "Get off my property! Now!"

Dean also spoke on the phone with The Advocate | The Times-Picayune this week. The newspaper quotes Dean as telling them on Tuesday "I usually lose two or three people a day, that pass on. So, four of the five that's passed were hospice patients, which, you know — those are people that are on their way out."

The documents show that LDH sent inspectors to the facility as soon as they learned it had opened. On Aug. 28, they report only 23 residents with an expectation they would get 200. When they returned on Aug. 30, there were 839 residents and the inspector reported the facility was overcrowded, not meeting the space requirements, smelled, had water intrusion, and garbage was starting to pile up.

They returned again on Aug. 31 with even more state agency representatives. Residents reported not having showered in days, the lunch portions were observed as being too small, few people were wearing masks as required, several residents were seen in diapers—or even naked—lying on mattresses just inches from one another. The evacuations would begin the next day.

Complete transcript of LDH text exchanged with Dean according to documents filed following in license revocation (some words edited out by LDH):

Warning: some explicit language

8/30/21 3:31 p.m.

Mr. Dean would you please call me about your residents in Independence. There are problems. This is LDH

8/30/21 7:30 p.m.

Hello who the f*** is this on the air wrangler please text me back oh my God text me in the air what a liar you are Somebody told me you better watch it motherf***er you

Oh my god so my stole my goddamn phone

8/30/21

Hello Mr. Dean, did you intend to send these messages to someone else? This phone belongs (edited out). Thank you

8/30/21

No I did not you better get off my (edited out) you (edited out) do you realize you're in a conspiracy theory with the federal government. Your (edited out) is grass mother (edited out) sucker eating p**sy c***sucker please let me know if you got my text ?!?? Whoever this is might be drunk right

8/30/21 9:04 p.m.

Please reply if you will do Portsmouth and Boston and whoever else you like to do and then if it appears that your (edited out) in what ever God damn somebody stole my (edited out) phone what a crazy (edited out)

with me when I've been how do you falling for all these months and saying what you do to people what is power your lower right eat some more (edited out) is good Sonny let them (edited out) in your face and your nose in your mouth oh wow text to wrong person somebody stole my god (edited out) phone

Put that in your pipe and smoke it somebody watching you right now and I don't know who it is somebody probably watching me what do you think I don't care do you why are you text me I didn't know that what about the hurricane is there a storm was a lot of rain is this crazy wow I cannot say enough about how much you not done OK and do I will do I think about doing

Answer me now please ma'am I don't know see ya smell the roses I like you but

9/1/21 9:26 a.m.

Dear secretary, I have been having troubles with (edited out) for almost 2 years now. She conspired with the city of Plaquemine to some 17 complaints from one lady that her and her mother in the nursing home. She continues to harass me and threaten me with laws when I'm under a vacuolation with 900 people in independence Louisiana. She sent someone out yesterday to inspect I have a Croatian center which is not fall under the criteria of standard for payment. I am the only owner operator in Louisiana that has an evaluation center. It's a total of 90,000 ft. and has it been approved by the fire marshal many times. I would like to have her terminated immediately for reasons that I spoke up above. She is also named in a federal lawsuit of conspiracy in the fifth district court of Louisiana located in Baton Rouge Louisiana. There's many other workers that are responsible for the taking at my nursing home in Plaquemine. This is a major lawsuit with a sound total of $200 million plus. Please be advised I am well and able and have many hundreds of millions of dollars to back me up that belong to me that is in the bank currently. What kind of regards Bob G. Dean. Postscript I would like a written copy of her termination it will happen immediately this is being forwarded to the governor of Louisiana in the presence of the United States President Joe Biden. Please respond immediately I would like to know what your Plans are momentarily

9/1/21 10:36 a.m.

This is a stop order you are now under a federal restraining order respond you were being delivered that immediately call the state police off you're getting so far under you can't get out do you understand respond

So you're in the loop John Kennedy's office do United States senator is calling everyone that is possible to stop you from disturbing my Covid free restaurants besides that you would scare all of my employees away do you know the detriment you're called in to your own calls you're supposed to be in healthcare you've got a vendetta towards made it unbelievable you will not be good and you're not good

Answer me now do you hear me Loud and clear ma'am

More you don't respond the guilty you are you know you're wrong and you will go to court and have to explain to a jury in a federal judge what do you have done to me do you understand respond now

I would like to have a peaceful conversation with you are you available for a phone call ma'am please advise

The property now independence day evacuation center is now under federal marshal watch if anyone comment on my private property they will go to a federal containing area

Please reply

I will give you a update (edited out) now the emergency preparedness is trying to save my - 850 restaurants in independence Louisiana Mr. (edited out), is trying to get in touch with the doctor if they set foot on my property is private a good friend of mine is a federal marshal they will be arrested please help me stop this horrible thing that's going on I'm trying to take care of all these people and get them back home.

Again I'm so sorry to bother you Bob

9/2/21 9:30 a.m.

Good morning, I understand that you and others took my patients away from the evaluation center and broke the fourth amendment of the constitution of the United States. The family members and responsible parties need to know where each and everyone of the people that y'all took unlawfully their names whereabouts and whether they're still alive or not. You can send that via text to my email. The federal government is aware of all the wrongdoing and will be in touch promptly.

This was wrong and you know it a lot of trouble ahead for everyone that was involved probably will go to the spring court with no doubt. I need that information. Also we have pictures of the stealing of their persons without charge and our Covid test. Truly a holocaust

Respond

9/2/21 2:52 p.m.

They are physically taking my residents out of the building they're breaking their arms and legs come on really I need a phone call they're hurting my people and they're killing them

Respond