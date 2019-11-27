Texas woman attacked and killed by wild hogs

Christine Rollins Photo: ABC 13

ANAHUAC, TX – Texas authorities say a woman was killed by a group of wild hogs.

The BBC reports that Christine Rollins, 59, had been working as a caregiver to an elderly woman in Anahuac, which is just east of Houston.

The attack occurred Sunday, when Rollins was apparently en route to her client's door.

The elderly woman found Rollins body just outside of her home.

Chambers County Sheriff, Brian Hawthorne told reporters Rollins appeared to have been bitten by multiple animals.

Hawthorne said, “In my 35 years I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen…this is a very rare incident- (from) just what little research we have found there’s less than six of these that have been reported in the nation.”

Rollins was a grandmother and would have turned 60 on December 25.

Sheriff Hawthorne said neighbors had complained about the hogs in the area, and officials have laid traps for the animals since Rollins' death.

Experts say if you encounter a wild hog, you should never approach the animal. Instead, slowly move away from it. They also advise those who live near wild hogs to invest in an electric fence to keep the animals out.

Wild hogs can weigh between 100 and 400 lbs and while an estimated 1.5 million of the animals live in Texas, about 700,000 live in Louisiana.