'Texas, we are coming for you!' Cajun Navy heading west during record flooding

1 hour 22 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 2:31 PM September 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: Cajun Navy - Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana boaters are gearing up to head to Southeast Texas after heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda swamped the southern part of the state.

Birthed during South Louisiana's great flood of 2016, the Cajun Navy is a group of local volunteers lending their time and resources to help those affected by disasters.

"Texas we are coming for you!" the Cajun Navy wrote. "We are actively deploying to Beaumont and Orange Texas."

The Associated Press says more than 1,000 people in the Houston area have been rescued or evacuated because of dangerous, rising waters.

According to the National Weather Service, Southeastern Texas is under a flash flood watch until Friday morning.

