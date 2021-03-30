Texas trooper to be taken off life support; organs will be donated

Photo: ABC News

WACO - A Texas trooper shot multiple times is no longer showing "valuable brain activity" and will be taken off life support, officials said.

"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the Baylor Scott and White medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement Monday.

Walker, a trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol, was ambushed after he pulled up to what appeared to be a stalled car northeast of Waco. He was shot in the head and abdomen while still in his patrol car, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspected gunman, 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson, got out of the car with a handgun and shot at Walker through the patrol car's windshield multiple times. Pinson then took a backpack out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Walker was brought to a hospital in critical condition, where counselors and a chaplain stayed with Walker's wife and children.

Pinson was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday after barricading himself in a house during a standoff with authorities, officials say.

Pinson was previously arrested in 2007 for armed robbery, sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

More than $135,000 has been donated to an online crowdfunding campaign dedicated to assisting Walker's family with medical bills. Walker will remain on life support until his organs can be donated.