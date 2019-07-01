Texas teens, parents among 10 killed in Dallas-area plane crash

Photo: WFAA

DALLAS, TX - Dallas County officials have released the identities of five of the 10 people who died in a fiery Texas plane crash that killed everyone aboard Sunday.

Clay Jenkins, the top county official who presides over the board of commissioners, said Monday evening that 52-year-old Brian Mark Ellard, 58-year-old Stephen Lee Thelen, 28-year-old Matthew Palmer, 15-year-old Alice Maritato and 13-year-old Dylan Maritato were among those killed. The small plane crashed soon after takeoff at a municipal airport in a north Dallas suburb.

Jenkins said in a tweet that the names of the other five victims will be released after the medical examiner's office has identified their remains and informed their families.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air's two crew members and eight passengers were all killed when it crashed into a hangar at Addison Municipal Airport.