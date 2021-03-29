Latest Weather Blog
Texas teen reportedly abducted by registered sex offender in 'grave danger,' authorities say
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old girl in Texas is reportedly in grave danger after being abducted by a registered sex offender, local officials say.
According to CNN, Lexus Gray was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial father, 40-year old Justin Gray, on Wednesday after authorities say he assaulted and chased her mom with a knife, the Rains County Sheriff said in a news release.
Authorities say Justin Gray is believed to be dangerous, and has an active parole violation warrant. He was convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A news release from authorities says Gray left with Lexus on foot and is believed to be in the Dallas or Mesquite area as of Friday.
"(P)lease (if) anyone sees them or talks to them please notify the cops or I," Lexus' mother, Jennifer Bean, said in a Facebook post.
"I want (L)exie to know we love her very much and want her to come home ... her brother and sister miss her as well," she told CNN by Facebook Messenger.
Lexus Gray is 5-foot-6 inches, 160 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on this case should immediately call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff's Office directly at 903-473-318.
