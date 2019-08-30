84°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas teams with Bumble to crack down on 'cyber flashing'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas is teaming with Bumble to crack down on people who send unsolicited nude images on dating apps and elsewhere in cyberspace.
The state's new law banning so-called cyber flashing comes after the Austin-based dating app company lobbied for action.
The law is set to take effect Saturday. It makes the electronic transmission of sexually explicit material a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 if the person who received it hasn't given consent.
State Rep. Morgan Meyer says app users complained to Bumble about people sending unwanted images and Bumble "realized there was no recourse." Bumble Chief of Staff Caroline Ellis Roche says the company plans to take the legislation to the federal level and other states.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Heat preps: First responders issue warnings ahead of LSU season opener
-
City-parish officials confirm plans for flood risk reduction in 2020
-
LSU ready for first home game with stadium-wide beer sales
-
Lightning strike may have sparked blaze at apartment building in Shenandoah
-
Mom shocked as car nearly strikes child getting off school bus