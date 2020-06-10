90°
Latest Weather Blog
Texas Southern University offers full scholarship to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter
HOUSTON - On the day George Floyd was laid to rest, Texas Southern University offered a full-paid scholarship to his 6-year-old daughter.
The university announced on social media Tuesday that it would provide the scholarship to Gianna Floyd should she choose to attend the university. The offer came the same day Floyd's funeral was held in Houston.
George Floyd was born in North Carolina and grew up in Houston, where he graduated from Jack Yates High School, which neighbors the university. Floyd later moved to Minneapolis, where he died on May 25 at the hands of police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU leaders, student groups to finalize plan for responding to racist speech
-
Unusually heavy traffic on Wednesday morning
-
BRPD discusses policies implemented to prevent police brutality
-
Arson suspects to appear in federal court Wednesday
-
LSU researchers tracking COVID-19 cases through wastewater testing
Sports Video
-
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety