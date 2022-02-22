82°
Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

Tuesday, February 22 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KHOU

WALLER, Texas - A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, authorities said.

A student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday, Skydive Houston said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren't life-threatening, the center said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.

Skydive Houston says jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.

