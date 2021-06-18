77°
Texas residents wake up in sweat after energy company turns up smart thermostats

2 hours 6 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 3:54 PM June 18, 2021 in News
Source: KVUE
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KVUE

HOUSTON - Homeowners in Texas claim an energy company turned up their thermostats without warning.

Residents reported their thermostats were adjusted by EnergyHub, a company that specializes in producing energy-saving appliances, from a remote location. Some homeowners reported their houses reached temperatures up to 80 degrees as a result, causing some families to wake up in a sweat.

“They’d been asleep long enough that the house had already gotten to 78 degrees,” one homeowner told KVUE. “So they woke up sweating.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas had asked residents to conserve energy this past week by turning up their thermostats, hoping to reduce stress on the power grid.

EnergyHub had access to the thermostats after those residents enrolled in an energy conservation program. The program allows EnergyHub to control the thermostats if there is high energy demand. In exchange for enrolling, residents are entered into a sweepstakes to win free electricity for a year.

The company said the sudden adjustment to the thermostats was part of a three-hour energy-saving event.

Residents can opt-out of the program by adjusting their thermostats themselves.

