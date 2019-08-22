93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas police fatally shoot 18-year-old, incident in dispute

1 hour 38 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 August 22, 2019 2:44 PM August 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: KXAS
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police have shot and killed a 18-year-old man who they say was a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
  
Sgt. Chris Daniels says preliminary information indicates that at least one officer shot the man around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after he ran away and then "displayed" a handgun toward police.
  
A lawyer for his family identified the dead man as Amari Malone and disputed that he was armed.
  
Attorney Lee Merrit says three witnesses told him Malone did not have a gun and that security camera footage of the shooting offers no evidence that he pointed one at police. Merritt says Malone was black and shot once in the back.
  
Police have scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days