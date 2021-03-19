Texas Police: Fast food worker stabbed by customer who refused to wear mask

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A Jack in the Box manager is recovering after a customer who was angered by the restaurant's mask-wearing policies stabbed the manager multiple times, Texas police say.

According to CNN, 53-year-old James Henry Schulz attacked the fast-food manager on Wednesday, March 17, and police say Schulz is still on the lam.

The incident unfolded at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City Texas when Schulz walked into the business without a face mask and was told he needed to either use the drive-thru or put on a mask to be served inside of the building.

League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff explains what happened at that point, saying, "[Schulz] belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone."

Surveillance video released by the police department shows the manager holding up the store's written policy as he escorts Schulz to the door. Shortly after this, Schulz turns around, reenters the restaurant, and attacks the manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife, according to investigators.

After sustaining three stab wounds to his arm and upper torso, the manager was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Police have also released two photos of Schulz captured on surveillance video, which are below.

Jack in the Box issued a Thursday night statement regarding the crime:

"Due to privacy issues and the current police investigation we are unable to discuss details at this time. We have a temporary brand standard that requires our franchisees to require their employees and guests to wear masks."

Authorities have asked that anyone with information related to this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

A number of acts of violence related to masks/mask policies have occurred during the pandemic.

Locally, in August of 2020, a 17-year-old working as a Chili's hostess in Baton Rouge told WBRZ that she was assaulted by several would-be diners after telling the group they couldn't be seated as requested due to the restaurant's social distancing guidelines. The teen said the patrons then physically attacked her.

Similar incidents have been reported in other cities across the country and it's for this reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created a webpage with specialized guidance for business owners and employees regarding the peaceful enforcement of social distancing/mask policies. Click here to view the webpage.