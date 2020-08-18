Texas police arrest man accused of killing cancer researcher during her morning jog

43-year-old Sarmistha Sen went for her usual early morning jog on August 1 and two hours later, her body was found less than two hours later near a creek.

PLANO, Texas - Police in Texas have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of a cancer researcher who was also a mother of two.

According to CNN, 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen went for her usual early morning jog on August 1 and two hours later, her body was found less than two hours later near a creek.

The Plano Police Department classified her death as a homicide and an arrest affidavit said her death was the result of "blunt force injuries" consistent with evidence found at the scene of the crime.

The man charged in her death is named Bakari Abiona Moncrief.

A resident of Frisco, Texas, Moncrief was charged with capital murder in connection with Sen's death and is being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney, Texas, according to a press release from the Plano police.

Moncrief's attorney Joshua Andor told reporters his client was arraigned Monday afternoon on the murder charge but could not comment on anything else. Moncrief also was charged in connection with a burglary that took place near the scene of where Sen's body was found, police said.

Moncrief was arrested for the burglary August 1, according to Collin County Jail records, and according to police, Moncrief was identified as a person of interest in Sen's death at the time of his arrest.

The affidavit said DNA testing linked the burglary and Sen's murder and that Sen's blood was found on Moncrief's shirt as well as on his person.

Moncrief is being held on a $10 million bond for the murder charge and a $1 million bond for the burglary charge, according to jail records.

Sen's killing is an extreme example of an issue women commonly face while out running. A 2016 survey from Runner's World found that 43% of women at least sometimes experience harassment on the run compared with just 4% of men.