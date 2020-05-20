Texas officials say large events unlikely in Austin for rest of 2020

Photo: University of Texas

AUSTIN, TX - City officials say Austin, Texas is not expected to host any large events for the rest of the year, including football games.

According to the American-Statesman, Austin Public Health officials say they don't expect to ease restrictions enough by the end of the year to allow for events like festivals or Longhorns football games.

“The large events are the first thing that we turned off and are going to be the last thing we’re going to turn back on because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another, particularly individuals of the same household,” interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told The Statesman.

The city is currently in 'stage 3' of its reopening plan, which allows groups of 10 or fewer to gather in public. Escott said the city would need to move into 'stage 1' in order to even consider hosting large events again.

“We are working on a plan to help forecast what we think is going to be reasonable. But looking through the end of December, we don’t have any indications at this stage that we would be able to mitigate risk enough to have large events, particularly ones over 2,500,” Escott said.

The University of Texas said on Wednesday it will continue to monitor and abide by state and local guidelines. The university currently has no plans to change the 2020 Longhorns football schedule or the amount of fans allowed into the 100,000-seat facility.

The Longhorns are currently scheduled to travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers on Sept. 12.