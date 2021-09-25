Texas officials discover three dismembered bodies, one a child, in dumpster fire

Texas officials are investigating the discovery of three dismembered bodies, one a child, in a Fort Worth dumpster that had been set on fire. (September 22, 2021)

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three dismembered bodies, one a child, were discovered in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, according to local ABC News affiliate WFAA.

Firefighters were the first to discover the remains. They were called to the scene in regards to a dumpster fire around 6:17 a.m. Wednesday and as they were extinguishing the blaze, came across three bodies that were "burned and heavily dismembered" with "body parts unaccounted for."

Police said in a Friday news release that one of the bodies has been tentatively identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, who was "known to frequent the Dallas area" and "has some ties" to nearby communities.

The identity of the child is still unknown, police said, and the third body is a "young teenage or adult female."

"The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult," police added.

The remains were found outside a business on Bonnie Drive on the city's west side, about a mile south of Interstate 30, police said.

Investigators are working to identify any suspects in what police referred to as a "triple murder."

The homicide unit is asking for the public's help and seeking any information on potential missing persons who might match the description of the victims.