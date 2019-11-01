Texas officer who shot at dog but killed woman resigns

60°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Dallas Morning News
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A Texas police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog charging at him has resigned.
  
A statement from Arlington police says Officer Ravi Singh resigned Friday, concluding the department's internal investigation of the Aug. 1 shooting death of Margarita Brooks. The findings of a criminal investigation will be presented to a grand jury.
  
The officer and other emergency workers were sent to check on a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area in the Fort Worth suburb.
  
Body camera video showed the officer called out to the woman when a barking dog charged him. The officer backed away, drew his weapon and fired at the dog.
  
The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. The dog - believed to be the woman's - survived.
