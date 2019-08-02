76°
Texas officer aims at dog, shoots woman in video
ARLINGTON, TX - Footage from a Texas police officer's body-worn camera shows the officer firing three times at a dog that is running at him and captures the cries of a woman who was accidentally shot and killed.
The officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington responded to a welfare check Thursday about a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area behind a shopping plaza. The body camera video released Friday shows the officer walking along a sidewalk and calling out, "Hello. Are you OK?"
The woman replies, "Yeah, I'm fine." A dog approaches and the officer asks, "Is that your dog?"
As the barking dog runs toward him, the officer yells, "Get back!" He begins to back up and then fires three shots. The woman later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks screams, "Oh, my God!" and continues to cry out.
Investigators think the dog, which Police Chief Will Johnson described as weighing about 40 pounds, belonged to the woman.
