Texas man sentenced for taking girl to La for prostitution

SHREVEPORT - Prosecutors say a 27-year-old Texas man faces nearly 15 years in prison for bringing a 14-year-old Dallas girl to northwest Louisiana for prostitution.



U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says federal District Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced Larry Bluitt of Dallas last week to 14 years and 10 months in prison.



Authorities say Bluitt dropped the girl off at a Shreveport hotel after agreeing to bring her to a man who answered an online ad for prostitution in December 2014.



The man was an undercover agent.



Bluitt pleaded guilty in October on one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors dropped a charge of sex trafficking of children.



Once Bluitt gets out of prison, he'll be under supervised release for five years.