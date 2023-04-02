Latest Weather Blog
Texas man guilty in death of woman whose body was shown on Facebook
McKINNEY, Texas - A judge has determined a Dallas-area man is guilty of murder in the death of his girlfriend whose lifeless body was displayed on social media.
State District Judge Scott Becker found 46-year-old Kenneth Amyx guilty Wednesday on just the second day of the nonjury trial.
The Dallas Morning News reports Amyx's defense attorney called no witnesses and had attempted to use an insanity defense.
Becker's ruling was followed by the punishment phase of the trial. Amyx faces up to life in prison.
Amyx had claimed he and girlfriend Jennifer Streit-Spears had formed a suicide pact last May at her Plano apartment after a day of drinking.
Authorities say he posted a photo of a bloodied Streit-Spears on her Facebook page and also texted an image to her mother.
