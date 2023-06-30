Texas man dies in motorcycle crash in Iberville Parish

RAMAH - A motorcyclist from Texas was killed in a head-on crash in Iberville Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the man, 66-year-old Ronald Harter of Galveston, was driving on LA-3000 when he made a right turn and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an oncoming Land Rover.

Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Harter died on the scene. The two passengers in the Land Rover were uninjured and State Police do not suspect impairment on the part of the driver.

"Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway," State Police said. "Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, maintaining the speed limit, wearing a seatbelt when riding in a vehicle, and not driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.