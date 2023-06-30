87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas man dies in motorcycle crash in Iberville Parish

2 hours 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 30 2023 Jun 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 6:03 AM June 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

RAMAH - A motorcyclist from Texas was killed in a head-on crash in Iberville Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the man, 66-year-old Ronald Harter of Galveston, was driving on LA-3000 when he made a right turn and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an oncoming Land Rover. 

Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Harter died on the scene. The two passengers in the Land Rover were uninjured and State Police do not suspect impairment on the part of the driver. 

Trending News

"Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway," State Police said. "Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, maintaining the speed limit, wearing a seatbelt when riding in a vehicle, and not driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days