Texas man charged in his grandmother's murder

Photo: ABC News/Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, TX - A man was arrested in his grandmother’s murder after her body was found inside her Texas home this week.

Abilene Police said Judi Jones, 68, was found dead at her South Abilene Apartment around 8 a.m. Monday. Police said the body, which showed signs of “apparent trauma,” was discovered by a friend.

Shortly after the investigation began, police arrested 31-year-old Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas in the murder. Officials identified Thomas as the victim’s grandson.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the killing nor said what evidence led them to arrest Thomas.

Thomas is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a murder charge.