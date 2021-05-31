Texas man arrested for allegedly planning attack at Walmart

Coleman Thomas Blevins

KERR COUNTY, Texas - A Texas man was arrested Friday when law enforcement intercepted a message indicating that he was planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, according to ABC News.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office described the situation on its Facebook statement, Sunday, saying, "Coleman Thomas Blevins, age 28, of Kerrville, was arrested by the KCSO Special Operations Division in the 1000 block of Junction Highway on Friday, May 28th, on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury. Supporting the arrest were the DPS-CID, FBI, Kerrville PD Patrol Division, and US Secret Service."

The statement explained that during KCSO's investigation, detectives spoke with Blevins and confirmed his connection with extremist ideologies.

On Thursday, the KCSO Special Operations Division got ahold of a message that indicated Blevins was "preparing to proceed with a mass shooting," officials said, adding that in the message, Blevins made a specific threat that included Walmart.

With the assistance of the FBI, KCSO investigators said they confirmed Blevins' "capability of following through with the threat and moved immediately to arrest him."

After the arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at Blevins' home, and reported finding "firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents."

Blevins was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

"Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives," Sheriff Larry Leitha said. "The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable."