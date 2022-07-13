79°
Texas judicial district: not enough people show up to jury duty

By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Texas State Preservation Board

BRENHAM, Texas - A court in Texas reportedly did not have enough jurors show up to try a suspect charged with sexual abuse of a child.

A social media post made by the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office of Texas read four victims were ready to testify in the case and the court was fully prepared to start the trial, but not enough people showed up for their jury summons.

"We had to call and tell these victims that we could not go to trial," the post read. "More time they have to wait."

"Please show up—our criminal justice system depends on it."

