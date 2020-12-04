Latest Weather Blog
Texas high school football player charged with assault after attacking referee during game
EDINBURG, Tex. - A high school football player at Edinburg High School is charged with assault after he attacked a referee during a game Thursday night.
Senior Emmanuel Duron knocked over Fred Gracia after two penalties caused him to be ejected from the game. Video showed Duron charging at Gracia from the sideline and knocking him off his feet. The player was then escorted off the field.
KRGV reports Duron was booked at the Hidalgo County Jail on Friday.
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School district issued the following statement Friday:
"The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community."
Once an investigation is over, the school district says it will take appropriate disciplinary action.
