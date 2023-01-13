Latest Weather Blog
Texas has 'let go' coach Charlie Strong after 3 seasons
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has "let go" football coach Charlie Strong after a 16-21 record in three seasons. Strong had two years left on a guaranteed contract that pays more than $5 million per year.
Strong was hired from Louisville in 2014 to replace Mack Brown, who won the 2005 season national championship but was later pushed out when the program slid into several years of mediocrity.
Strong's efforts to rebuild failed as the Longhorns slipped further back in the Big 12 despite recruiting classes hailed as some of the nation's best. He's the first Texas coach with three consecutive losing seasons in program history.
Strong's tenure was notable at first for his disciplinarian style and "core values" code of conduct. But the losses quickly mounted and Texas struggled just to qualify for bowl games.
