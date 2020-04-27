71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas governor will allow state to reopen as early as Friday

2 hours 13 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 April 27, 2020 6:17 PM April 27, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Chris Lunkin

TEXAS - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he will allow his stay-at-home order for the state to expire on Thursday, starting the process to slowly return to normal after being rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new order will allow businesses like retail stores, malls, restaurants and theaters to reopen Friday but will have limits occupancy to just 25%. The order will also allow libraries and museums to open.

His announcement comes as more states are planning to reopen their economies, despite health experts warning not to relax social distancing measures too early.

"Opening in Texas must occur in stages," Abbott said. "Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once on May 1."

Texas and its $1.8 trillion economy, second only to California in size, has been hit particularly hard by tumbling oil prices and the global pandemic.

    Report a Typo

    More News

    Desktop News

    Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
    Radar
    7 Days